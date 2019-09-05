Ray Fletcher of Texas City, TX passed away following a brief illness.
A Public Visitation will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Service to Celebrate His Life at 12 Noon. Both Services will be at Grace and Mercy Baptist Church, 611 11th Avenue N Texas City, TX 77590. Pastor Clayton Thomas is the Celebrant. The Family has chosen a private Burial at a later date. Thank you for your prayers and consideration in this difficult time.
Memorials may be sent to Bay Area Funeral Directors 5410 FM 1765 Texas City, TX 77591.
