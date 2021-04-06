COLDSPRING — Cheryl Marie Crawford, 69, of Coldspring, Texas peacefully passed away on March 31, 2021. Cheryl was born July 13, 1951 in San Antonio Texas to Eugene and Dorothy Conard.
She met her husband, Richard Crawford, at church while in high school. They were married December 27, 1968. The pastor said several times that they were “meant for each other”. Cheryl was a much loved teacher of Texas History in the Clear Creek ISD, and then obtained her Master’s in Counseling from the University of Houston. She then went on to be a high school counselor for over two decades. She retired in 2009 only to return the next fall for an additional two years! After Richard’s retirement in 2012 from American National Ins, Co. they moved to their dream home on Lake Livingston. Cheryl enjoyed riding in the boat, fishing, and feeding all the animals that came by.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Crawford; daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Doyle Mathews; grandchildren, Olivia Mathews, Marek Mathews, and Bennett Mathews; nephew, James Owen, his wife Kelly, and daughters Heather Owen, Delaney Owen and Brooke Owen and Niece Kim Owen.
She is preceded in death by her son, Michael Eugene Crawford; parents, Eugene and Dorothy Conard; and Sister Kathryn Owen.
Services will be held on Friday April 9, 2021 in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, Lufkin Texas. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. Friday with the service to follow at 12:00 p.m.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
