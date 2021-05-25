GALVESTON — George Badger, Jr. entered the Church Triumphant on May 15, 2021 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. George was born on May 12, 1954 in Monroe, Louisiana to George Badger, Sr. and Effie Jewel Badger. He spent his formative years in Rayville, Louisiana and graduated from Rayville High School in 1972. He decided to move to California in 1975, stopping off in Texas. It was there he met the love of his life, Christine, to whom he was married for forty-three years. George worked for Del Papa Distributing and Dienst Distributing until 2007, when he became ill and had to retire.
George is survived by his wife, Christine Steding Badger; his daughter Jessica Collins (Dwight) and son, Joseph Badger; grandchildren Jazelle Collins and Dwight Collins, Jr. and Chloe Jo Badger; his mother Effie Jewel Badger; brothers Benny Reynolds and Walter Jerome Badger (Sharon) sisters, Brenda Labostrie (Gary Green), Sherry Ann Johnson (Kevin), and Carrie Frances Fleming (Dre); sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Sharon and Tom Kirkpatrick and Chuck and Renee Steding; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, George Badger, Sr., and his brothers Gary Badger and Lonnie Ray Badger.
Anyone who knew George will remember his contagious smile and how he touched their lives. He never met a stranger and was quick to help anyone in need. He was a fun-loving, gentle soul who believed in treating everyone with kindness and respect. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.
The family would like to thank the following people whose care for George made his life better: Dr. Michael Boyars, Dr. Robert Beach, Dr. John Hagadorn, II, the staff at Island Davita, and the doctors and nurses at UTMB and Jennie Sealy Hospital.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 29 at First Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie, Galveston at 11:00 AM. Visitation is at the church at 9:00 AM.
Memorials may be sent to First Lutheran Church.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit George's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
