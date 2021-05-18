AUSTIN — Wendy Gayle Redmon-Stinson, 53 years old, went to be with the Lord on May 15th, 2021 from her home in Austin, TX .
To read her full obituary, please visit: https://www.schmidtfuneralhome.net/obituary/wendy-redmon-stinson
Funeral services held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home, 1344 W. Grand Parkway South, Katy, Texas 77494 (281) 391-2424
