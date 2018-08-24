Memorial services for Ronald Johanson will be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Funeral services for Billy Mayfield will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Sid Roberts Funeral Home Chaplain, 2525 S.E. Stallings Dr., Nacogdoches.
Celebration of life services for Alice Lovell will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of New Macedonia Baptist Church, 6619 Prino St. in Hitchcock under the direction of Fields-Johnson.
Celebration of life services for Reginald Phillips III at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 A.S. Johnson Blvd under the direction of Fields-Johnson.
Funeral services for Joseph Price will be held at 7 p.m. in the chapel of New Hope Baptist Church, 3610 FM 646 in Dickinson under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Funeral and committal services for Yolanda Jaramillo will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
Funeral services for Anita Porter will be held at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Reedy Chapel AME Church, 2013 Broadway in Galveston under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Celebration of life services for Josephine Daniels will be held at 10 a.m. at True Vine Doxa Center, 917 S. Fairway in Fairfield TX.
Funeral services for James Keith III will be held at 11 a.m. at Memorial Oaks Cemetery Chapel in Houston TX.
Services for Dechelle Ray will be held at 11 a.m. at Sanford Temple COGIC, 5508 Phillip St. in Texas City under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Celebration of life services for Ronald Hokanson will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 2590 Hwy 190 in Livingston TX under the direction of Pace Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Donnail Jackson will be held at 2 p.m. at Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5401 FM 1765 in Texas City.
Memorial service for Jane Ebrom will be held at 12 p.m. at Bay Harbor United Methodist Church in League City.
Graveside service for Thomas O’Connor Sr. will be held at 1 p.m. at Grace Memorial Cemetery, 10708 Hwy 6 in Santa Fe.
Funeral services for Mary Pina will be held at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson.
Memorial services for George Morton will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of Grace Episcopal Church, 115 36th St. in Galveston.
