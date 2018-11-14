William “Butch” Eugene Morris, devoted husband and father, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2018, due to pneumonia and cancer. His wishes were to be cremated.
Butch was born in Jacksonville, Florida on January 6, 1944, to William J. Morris and Frances Gardella, who are now deceased. Butch spent his life from the age of 16 until he retired in 2009 going to sea all over the world. He sailed through the Seafarers International Union. Butch was an avid fisherman and enjoyed watching football games and western movies. He was an Alabama Crimson Tide fanatic.
Butch is survived by his wife, Veronica (Vonnie); two sons, Brent Walsh and wife, Lisa, and William D. Morris; sister, Billie Jean Morris; and grandchildren, Anna and Aaron Stephens.
Butch’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 p.m., Friday, November 16, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, C/O Holy Family Parish, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital of Memphis, TN.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Butch’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
