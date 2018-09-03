Madolia Mary Batiste
LA MARQUE—Madolia Mary Batiste, 92, of La Marque passed away on Monday, August 27, 2018. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300.
Janice Marie Loyd
TEXAS CITY—Janice Marie Loyd, 64, of Texas city, Texas passed away on Thursday August 20, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900.
Linda Gay Aubrey
BAYTOWN—Linda Gay Aubrey, 78, of Baytown, Texas passed away on Thursday, August 30, 2018. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300.
