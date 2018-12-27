Frank Donald Ruttiger
Frank Donald Ruttiger, 75, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at UTMB Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Margaret Mendoza
Margaret Mendoza, age 96 of Santa Fe, Texas passed away Saturday, December 24, 2018.
Arrangements are pending with Scott Funeral Home, 1421 E. Hwy 6. Alvin, Tx. 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net
Don David Stone
GALVESTON—Don David Stone age 78 of Livingston, formerly of Pasadena died Thursday December 27, 2018 at Mid Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mercedes, Texas. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
