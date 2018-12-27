Frank Donald Ruttiger

Frank Donald Ruttiger, 75, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at UTMB Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com

Margaret Mendoza

Margaret Mendoza, age 96 of Santa Fe, Texas passed away Saturday, December 24, 2018.

Arrangements are pending with Scott Funeral Home, 1421 E. Hwy 6. Alvin, Tx. 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net

Don David Stone

GALVESTON—Don David Stone age 78 of Livingston, formerly of Pasadena died Thursday December 27, 2018 at Mid Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mercedes, Texas. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

