Carroll Elmer, 83, died January 9, 2019 in Kruse Village in Brenham.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church in Brenham.
Pastor Mark Groves will officiate. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Park in Terre Haute, Indiana at a later date.
Carroll Janine Hartmann was born September 29, 1935 in Terre Haute to Henry and Reva Alice Bailey Hartmann.
She was a life-long Lutheran. She was married to Gary William Elmer for 50 years. Carroll was a full-time homemaker.
She is survived by her son, William Henry Elmer. Her husband and other son, Barry Allen Elmer, preceded her in death.
To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
