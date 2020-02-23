Pinice Staten Robinson

GALVESTON—Pinice Staten Robinson, 85, departed this life on Friday, February 21, 2020, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.

Lt. Commander James Albert Fredericksen

Lt. Commander James Albert Fredericksen, 84, passed from this life, February 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Crowder Funeral Home Dickinson, Texas.

Martavious Ricky Bishop

GALVESTON—Martavious Ricky Bishop age 12 of Montgomery, AL passed away Tuesday February 18, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.

Henry Gene Straatmeyer

GALVESTON—Henry Gene Straatmeyer age 85 of Galveston passed away Saturday February 22, 2020 in Palestine, Texas. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.

Anneva Whipple McCain

GALVESTON—Anneva Whipple McCain age 78 of Mesa, AZ passed away Tuesday February 18, 2020. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.

Rolando Pena

GALVESTON—Rolando Pena age 66 of Galveston passed away Saturday February 22, 2020 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.

