Pinice Staten Robinson
GALVESTON—Pinice Staten Robinson, 85, departed this life on Friday, February 21, 2020, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.
Lt. Commander James Albert Fredericksen
Lt. Commander James Albert Fredericksen, 84, passed from this life, February 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Crowder Funeral Home Dickinson, Texas.
Martavious Ricky Bishop
GALVESTON—Martavious Ricky Bishop age 12 of Montgomery, AL passed away Tuesday February 18, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Henry Gene Straatmeyer
GALVESTON—Henry Gene Straatmeyer age 85 of Galveston passed away Saturday February 22, 2020 in Palestine, Texas. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Anneva Whipple McCain
GALVESTON—Anneva Whipple McCain age 78 of Mesa, AZ passed away Tuesday February 18, 2020. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Rolando Pena
GALVESTON—Rolando Pena age 66 of Galveston passed away Saturday February 22, 2020 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.