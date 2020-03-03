On Monday, February 24, 2020, Zenaida Benedicto Rivera, loving wife, mother of 3 children, and grandmother of 4 grandchildren, passed away at the age of 72.
Zenaida was born April 9, 1947 in Iloilo City, Philippines to Tiburcio and Rosalia Marquez. She received a Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Central Philippine University in 1969, and practiced as a Registered Nurse at The University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas. On January 28, 1975, she married her beloved husband, Mario Austria Rivera. They raised 1 daughter, Zandra Rose Rivera, and 2 sons, Mark Benedict Rivera and Michael Jon Rivera.
Everyone could see her excitement for life and for achieving in areas only she thought was possible. Her mere presence had an effect on everybody she was around. She had the energy to recognize in others what they could not recognize in themselves. She always wanted to help others be the best that they could be. Zenaida was loved by many for her unconditional giving spirit, overwhelming generosity and kindness to others.
Zenaida was preceded in death by her parents, Tiburcio and Rosalia Marquez, siblings Gene Marquez and Joy De Jesus, and niece, Ma. Teresita Estampador. She is survived by her husband, Mario, her 3 children, Zandra, Mark (Mona Lisa), and Michael (Brandee), her 4 grandchildren, Israel, Landree, Rylee, and Grayson, and her siblings, Evangeline Estampador, Dennis Marquez, and Gladys Marquez.
Zenaida’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Remembrances will begin at 7:00 pm, followed by a rosary at 7:30 pm.
Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 am, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, 1302 Broadway Avenue J, Galveston, Texas, 77550 at 10 am. Flowers may be sent to Malloy Funeral and Cremations, 3028 Broadway Avenue J, Galveston, Texas, 77550.
Pallbearers will be Enrique Matias, Gary Bulda, Dave Rivera, Jacinto Belen, Carlos Suayan, Stevie Joe Marquez, Fabian Rivera, and Sean Moes. Art Mamitag and Ephraim Santibanez will serve as honorary pallbearers.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Zenaida’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.