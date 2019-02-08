Harold J. Kinney passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 in League City, Texas. Hal was born in Jennings, Louisiana on October 10, 1937.
He is preceded in death by sons, Wayne and Patrick Kinney and Jay Hale.
He is survived by wife of 33 years, Sharon Kinney; children, Bobby Kinney (Trish), Richard Kinney, Kay (Greg) Ellis, Michelle Hale (Pat Dorrian), Mike (Jennifer) Hale, Steven (Mariah) Hale, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Hal proudly served his country in the U.S.A.F and was a life-long sports fan. He will be deeply missed by all the family and friends who loved him.
Celebration of Life Services will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Carnes Funeral Home-Texas City, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX 77591. Visitation services will begin at 3:00 p.m. followed by 4:00 p.m. funeral services.
