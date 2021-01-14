TEXAS CITY — Frank De Leon, Jr., 64, of Texas City, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland.
A visitation will take place from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. As per Frank's wishes, no formal services will be held.
Frank was born December 20, 1956 in Houston, Texas. He was a retired operator after 42 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Audelia (Longoria) De Leon; and his sister Diana Quinn.
Survivors include his son Franklin De Leon; daughter Naomi De Leon; brothers Oscar De Leon and wife Cindy, Rick De Leon and wife Letty; and granddaughter Angelica Dwyer Burton
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choosing.
