Funeral services for Billy Burns Sr. will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral services for Evan Thomas will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Froberg Funeral Home at Oak Park, 300 Oak Park Dr. in Alvin, TX.
Celebration of Life service for Eugenia Dennis will be held today at 10 a.m. at Greater Saint Matthews Baptist Church in Hitchcock. Burial will follow at Mainland Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Fields Johnson.
Funeral services for Dottie Revis will be held today at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of Brentwood Baptist Church, 13033 Landmark St., Houston TX. Interment will follow at Houston National Cemetery.
Funeral services for Housan Harrill Sr. will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of First Baptist Church of Navasota, 301 Church St., under the direction of Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Tomas Alejandro will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Faith Assembly Church, 700 2nd St., League City. Military burial will directly follow at Forest Park Lawndale, 6900 Lawndale in Houston under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of League City.
Funeral services for Derek Warren will be held today at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
