Michael Wayne Barker

TEXAS CITY — Michael (Mike) Wayne Barker, Sr.,65, departed his blessed earthly life on April 7, 2021, at his home in Texas City comforted by his devoted daughter, Yolanda. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Mary Barker; his father, Lee Ovie St. Mary; wife, Yotarsha Barker, and sister, Francie St. Mary-Asberry.
He leaves cherished memories in the hearts of his children, Darrick Smith (Ashley) of Wharton, Tanisha Barker (Ron), Yolanda Barker (puppy grandson Million), Michael "Kulu" Barker, Michael "Mikey" Barker (Shevy) all of Texas City, Mikah Barker of Houston, Shannon Stephens (Ta'Neisha) of League City, Stephon Barker of Angleton, and Christopher Barker; stepchildren, Jarrail Jackson (Elizabeth) of Oklahoma and Jamiece Jackson of Houston; sisters, Ovie St. Mary-Chester (Arthur) of Dallas, Connie Justice of Dickinson, Margaret Turner of Lake Charles, LA, Deborah Thibodeaux of Point, and Lillith St. Mary of Houston; brothers, Harold Barker (Theresa) of Texas City and Jeffery St. Mary of Lake Charles, LA; Goddaughter, Kimberly Jones of Texas City and a long-time childhood friend, Paul Robinson of Texas City; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
There will be a gathering of friends and family on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11am with a chapel service to begin at 12pm. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591.
