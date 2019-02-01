Newsome
A memorial service for “Jerry” James Newsome will be held at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 in Texas City.
Smith
Memorial service for Hubert (Butch) Smith, Jr. will be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, 3100 Gulf Frwy, Texas City.
Treadaway
A graveside service for Gordon Treadaway will be held at 2:00 p.m. in Sacul, Texas at the Sacul Cemetery under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
Murphy
Celebration of life services for Edward Murphy will be held at 12 p.m. at the Historic Avenue L Baptist Church, 2612 Ave. L in Galveston, under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
James
Celebration of life services for Oscar James will be held at 11 a.m. at the Wesley Tabernacle Methodist Church, 902 28th St. in Galveston under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Bero
Graveside services for Betty Bero will be held at 1 p.m. in the Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock under the direction of Rader Funeral Home-Longview.
Owens
Celebration of life services for Terrie Owens will be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Arcadia First Baptist Church, 14828 Hwy 6 in Santa Fe.
Ueckert
Celebration of life services for Shirley Ueckert will be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Arcadia First Baptist Church, 14828 Hwy 6 in Santa Fe.
Preston
Funeral services for Evelyn Preston will be held at 11 a.m. at Austin Temple First Church of God in Christ, 6713 Backstrom St. in Hitchcock under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Lewis
Funeral services for Mary Lewis will be held at 11 a.m. at McKinney Memorial UMC, at 1607 Nashby in La Marque under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors.
Gamble
Celebration of life services for Walter Gamble will be held at 10:45 a.m. in the chapel of Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Rd. in La Marque.
Bogott
Funeral service for Fred Bogott will be held at 12 p.m. at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 Deke Slayton HWY FM 518 E., League City under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
Bogott
Funeral service for Glenda Bogott will be held at 12 p.m. at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 Deke Slayton HWY FM 518 E., League City under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.