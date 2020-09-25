Linda Ann McManamon, age 66, of Roscommon, died on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at home.
She was born December 16, 1953 in Garden City, Michigan the daughter of John and Lucille (Grant) McManamon.
Linda married Benard “Gayle” Turner on November 18, 1989. They built a wonderful life together in Galveston, Texas. She enjoyed gardening, golfing, playing cards, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. She was an avid donor who contributed to various charitable organizations for the betterment of those in need. She was a champion for animals, especially dogs and cats, having owned and cared for them for most of her life. For Linda, “Truth” was her moral compass. She was a woman with a generous spirit and a loving heart who never met a stranger.
Linda will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Benard “Gayle” Turner – “The Love of her Life.”
She is survived by her daughter Dawn Porter; stepdaughter Gay Fundling (husband) Jim; stepson Tommy Turner (wife) Laura; brothers: Michael McManamon (wife) Christine; Patrick McManamon; David McManamon (wife) Meleah; and her dearest best friend Jillian Woods – who will always remember Linda as “the wind beneath her wings”; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Linda’s family has chosen to remember her privately at this time. The family prefers memorial contributions be made in Linda’s name to…
American Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
Wounded Warrior Project
St. Joseph’s Indian School
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner and Walsh Funeral Directors, Roscommon. Please share a memory or a message online at wagnerfunerals.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.