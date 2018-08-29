GALVESTON—Angelita S. Garza, age 90, of Galveston, died Sunday August 26, 2018 at The Meridian in Galveston.
Funeral services are 6:30 p.m. Friday, August 31, 2018 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. www.carnesbrothers.com
Angelita was born November 27, 1927 in Mission, Texas. She enjoyed life and being with her family. She loved listening to music and singing along with her favorite Rancheras. But most of all she enjoyed watching her wrestling Monday & Saturday nights.
She is preceded in death by her parents Roberto Servin and Gertrudez Moreno, her husband Jesus Garza and daughter San Juanita Chavarria. She is survived by her caring, loving daughter Maria C Flores (Husband Juan); along with her Grandchildren Juan R. Flores Sr. (Maribel), Jose J Flores (Amada); Osbaldo Flores; Elizabeth Flores-Lopez (Joe); Blanca E. Flores; along with 19 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank The Meridian and staff of Galveston for taking good care of Angelita throughout the years and for Hospice Care during her last few months of life.
