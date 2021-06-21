RICHMOND, VA — In memory of the passing of Joyce Ann Guyewski, Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home at 1201 Tremont, Galveston Texas. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1302 Broadway, Galveston, Texas. Funeral Procession and Grave Side Services will follow at Forest Park East 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster Texas. All are welcome.
Joyce Ann Guyewski passed away at the age of 90 in Richmond, Virginia where she resided with her daughter, Julia and son in law Kent Norman. She was born August 2, 1930 in Galveston, Texas where she lived for seventy five years. She was married 57 years to the love of her life Lewis N. Guyewski who preceded her in death in 2009. They were married in 1950 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and were members of St. Patrick Catholic Church for more than 50 years.
Joyce enjoyed her career at the University of Texas Medical Branch and at Galveston College. In Galveston she was a member of the Women’s Group of the Knights of Columbus, B.P.O. E. Galveston Elk’s # 126 and the Optimist Club.
Joyce was preceded in death by her father Clifton Costlow, mother Anna Stockfleth; brothers Robert Stockfleth and William Stockfleth and sisters Sylvia Quebe and Betty Lou Stockfleth-Judd. Survivors include daughter Julia Guyewski and husband Kent Norman; granddaughter Brittani Guyewski; sister Shirley Stockfleth-Dial; sister-in-law Celina Guyewski; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Joyce received excellent, compassionate end of life care from Bon Secours Hospice prior to her passing.
