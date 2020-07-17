Celebration of life service for Susie Bridges will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 starting at 10:00am at Progressive Baptist Church under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Funeral service for Calvin Cook, Sr. will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Celebration of life service for Tyler Walsh-Edward will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Life Point Church in League City, TX under the direction of J Levy Funeral Home.
Thanksgivings and Praise life service for Rev. Norman Van Johnson, Jr., will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 starting at 1:00pm at Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Viewing service for Anthony Santana will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 starting at 1:00pm at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Celebration of life service for Susie Ward will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 starting at 9:00am in the Chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Graveside service will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Celebration of life service for Sherri Williams will be held on Saturday, July 18, 20202 starting at 11:00am at First Baptist Church in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Viewing service for Tommie Williams will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 starting at 2:00pm at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX.
