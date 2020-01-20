Turner
Funeral services for Nancy Turner will be held today at 10 a.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., burial will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery in Austin.
Friston
Memorial service to celebrate the life of Richard Friston will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Dickinson. Interment will follow at Brookside Cemetery in Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.