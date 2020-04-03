Elizabeth Imogene Cummings, 95, resident of Dickinson, Texas, passed from this life, Wednesday, April 1, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Imogene was born to proud and loving parents, Irvin and Myrtle Boucher on April 13, 1924 in Black Jack Grove, Texas. She was a resident of Galveston County for over 60 years and a member of 1st United Methodist Church. Imogene’s teaching career spanned 30 years. She was a loving wife, mother, aunt and friend.
Mrs. Imogene cummings was a retired music teacher whose many accolades were notable during her career. She taught in Brownsboro, Canton, Pearland, LaMarque, and Santa Fe. During retirement she found her passion in Alaska and photography. Many of her works were awarded top prizes in local shows. Her creative musical talents led her to write songs for her church for Mother’s Day and many others. Her bubbly, outgoing personality was with her until the end. She passed peacefully in her sleep just prior to her 96th birthday.
Imogene is preceded in death by her parents, and husband Ford Cummings.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her only daughter Shirley J. Lynch, her ex son-in-laws, Travis R. Chandler and James E. Patterson, niece Linda K. Rhodes as well as friends.
In her honor a private funeral service will be held at South Park Cemetery, Pearland, Texas.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no viewing, a graveside service by invitation only and the church service will be rescheduled as soon as we are allowed back in our churches. People are encouraged to visit her grave at South Park, Pearland, any time after April 6th.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Disabled Veterans or to the ASPCA will be appreciated.
