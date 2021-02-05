NEW BRAUNFELS — Albert M. Aarlie, 97, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away February 1.
He was born August 24, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois and was a long-time resident of Texas City, Texas before moving to New Braunfels in 2005 with his late wife Georgette.
A graduate of Texas City High School, Bob (as he was known by everyone) attended Schreiner College before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1943. He was with the 834th Aviation Engineer Battalion and participated in the Normandy Beach and Battle of the Bulge campaigns.
After an honorable discharge in 1945, Bob attended the University of Oklahoma. He returned to Texas City and began a lengthy career at Amoco Chemicals, from which he retired in 1983. While working at Amoco, Bob completed a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Houston.
He was awarded the Medal of Knight in the French Order of the Legion of Honour, given by the government of France to recognize contributions of U.S. soldiers to the liberation of France during World War II. The June 6, 2014 ceremony was held on the USS Texas, which also served in the battle of Normandy Beach.
Bob and Georgette were married for 53 years and were the proud parents of Patti and Nanci. He is survived by his daughters, son-in-law Ken Witten, two granddaughters Ashley and Taryn and great granddaughter Emma.
A private grave site ceremony will take place February 5 at Forest Park East with Rev. Wayne Clement officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wounded Warrior Project or the charitable organization of the donor’s choice.
