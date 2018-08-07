Daniel B. Kidwell age 73 passed away at his home on July 29, 2018 in Friendswood Texas.
Dan was born on Easter Sunday, April 1, 1945 in Indianapolis, Indiana and had moved to Friendswood, Texas in 1994 where he worked as a tooling engineer until his retirement.
He was a member of Mary Queen Catholic Church and served as a lector Eucharistic minister and was on the church welcoming committee for many years.
As a member of the Knights of Columbus for nearly 60 years, he had held many positions including Grand Knight and he was most recently active as a 4th Degree Member.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Patricia McCracken and his son, Donald R. Kidwell.
He is survived by his siblings, Don Kidwell and Kathleen Jones Kidwell of Indianapolis, Indiana; and his children, Jackie Kidwell Denison, Dan E. Kidwell, Julie Kidwell Truckuss, Jennifer Kidwell Sims and Dennis R. Kidwell; he had 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at Mary Queen Catholic Church, 606 Cedarwood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546, with Rev. James Kuczynski, M.S. officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the Kidwell family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
