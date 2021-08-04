Roberta Effie Barnett

DICKINSON — One of God’s Angels on earth, Roberta Effie (Lingo) Barnett, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2021.
Roberta was born on May 4, 1939 in Philadelphia, Pa to Clyde Joseph Lingo and Roberta “Reeva” Zoll. She was the youngest child and she adored her older brother, Joseph Clyde Lingo.
Her family moved to Galena Park, TX around 1947. She had many friends and loved her childhood memories there. She met her future husband for the 1st time in the 4th grade. They married in 1958 and settled in Galena Park where their 1st daughter, Pamela was born. They then moved to Texas City, TX and Roberta ran a Burger King Drive Thru on Texas Ave while Charles was recovering from an illness to one of his legs. She did this for about 3 and half years while also giving birth to her 2nd daughter, Charlotte.
In April of 1965, they moved to Dickinson. A new home that Charles was the contractor of its construction. Roberta enjoyed a few years of being a stay at home Mother and wife. She was involved in the Dickinson Garden Club and Faith Lutheran Church during this time.
Once Charlotte started 1st Grade, she started working for Dickinson ISD in the cafeteria at DHS and then moved as Cashier at McAdams Junior High. She then worked as the Receptionist at the Administration building and finally as a Paraprofessional in the Business Office for a total of 34 years of Service. She loved her DISD Family who were always there to support her through life’s ups and downs.
She loved attending every event possible of her daughters and grandchildren. Piano Concerts, Brownies, Girl Scouts, Vacation Bible School, Softball, Tennis, Band Concerts, Football Games, Basketball, Volleyball, Dance Recitals, Soccer, baseball.... you name it, she was there cheering on and enjoying every minute.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Charlotte Lynn (Barnett) Jones, her son-in-law, Ronald E. Jones, her Grandchildren: Edward O’Neil Cullins and wife, Meghan (Hansen) Cullins, John Gregory Barkmann and wife, Ashley (Edwards) Barkmann, Katherine Claudia (Barkmann) Carreon and her husband Ruben Andrew Carreon, Charles Everett Barkmann and his wife Katherine (Betancourt) Barkmann, and Sarah Kay Skains. Her Great Grandchildren: Amelia Alison Cullins, Effie Alice Cullins, Ava Katherine Carreon, Kase Andrew Carreon and Barrett Ray Barkmann.
A Visitation will take place on Friday, August 6 from 5 to 8 at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson, Texas. Funeral will be at Crowder Funeral Home on Saturday, August 7 at 11:00am and graveside to follow at Southpark Cemetery in Pearland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.