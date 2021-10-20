SANTA FE — David Wayne Glenn, 91, of Santa Fe, Texas passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, at his Daughter-in-laws home in Texas City under Hospice Care.
Visitation will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 22, 2021, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
David was born February 23, 1930 in Dickens County, Texas to David Delbert Glenn and Viola Grace Rogers Glenn on the Glenn farm. He grew up in the Port Neches area where he met his one and only, Ida Mae Langham. They were married on August 15, 1952. David earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Lamar University by attending night school while he worked full time at Jefferson Chemical in Port Neches as a process operator and lab technician. In 1956 he went to work for Firestone Rubber Plant and was involved in the construction and start-up of the plant in Orange, Texas. While working for Firestone he was also involved in the construction of plants in Akron, Ohio and Paris, France. Dave started with Amoco Chemical as a Process Supervisor in 1966 at the Texas City plant which at the time only consisted of four small units and a boiler station. He worked his way up to Operations Supervisor in 1974; Operations Manager in 1980 and in 1988 was promoted to Plant Manager. After 27 years of service, he retired in 1993 from the Texas City Amoco Chemical Plant as the Plant Manager.
David was a Mason for over 60 years. He was a member of the Texas City Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Directors for the United Way and the Texas State Technical Colleges. He was a long time member of the NRA, various HAMM Radio Organizations and the Brazoria County Bee Association.
David loved working with wood and gardening. He built his and Ida’s first home in Port Neches and he built their forever home in Santa Fe, Texas. He made the most beautiful wood bowls and was also a very good wood carver. David’s favorite thing to do though was to get behind the wheel of his many motor homes and drive. He absolutely loved traveling in the motor home and discovering new adventures.
David is preceded in death by both his parents; his lovely wife Ida Mae (2012); son’s Mark David Glenn (2004) and Scott Wayne Glenn (2009); brother Milton Gordon Glenn (2019).
He is survived by his Daughter-in-law Lori R. Glenn of Texas City, Texas; Six grandchildren: Joshua David Glenn (Sherri) of Santa Fe, Texas, Dustin W. Glenn, Amanda Nichole Glenn (John) of Livingston, Texas, Patrick Oliver (Samantha) of Cabot, Arkansas, Johnathon Michael Oliver (Katie) of La Marque, Texas, Christopher Joseph Oliver currently in South Korea. He also leaves behind six great grandchildren: Dane Michael Glenn, Jacie Jane Glenn, Rebekah Hermoine Goodwin, Leah Ginny Goodwin, Jackson Patrick Oliver and Harrison Lee Oliver; nieces and nephews, and numerous friends/neighbors.
A special thank you to Essential Hospice for the care and loved provided. Thank you Gina for making everyday brighter; you reminded him so much of his beloved Ida Mae. A special thanks to Janet for being so kind and understanding. The entire team was extraordinary and we cannot thank you enough.
