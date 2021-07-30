Services for Mary Fore will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Galveston County, 502 Church St.
Services for Alex Vega will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Calvary Crossroads Church in Santa Fe, TX.
Services for Thelma Ivory will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
