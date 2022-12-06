Geraldine Margaret "Deanie" Rogers

SANTA FE, TX — Geraldine Margaret Rogers, affectionately known to all as “Deanie”, age 87 of Santa Fe, Texas passed away peacefully Sunday, December 4, 2022 at her home. Geraldine was born January 12, 1935 in San Antonio, Texas and was a longtime resident of Santa Fe. She graduated from Galveston Ball High School where she was a member of the Tonette’s. She was a longtime active member of Arcadia First Baptist Church of Santa Fe where she worked in the library for many years and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Geraldine is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Donald Rogers, parents, Marie and Evert Johnson.

Geraldine is survived by her daughters, Janet Wells, Deborah Floyd and husband Joseph, Terri Lynn Rogers, Pamela Hamzehloo and husband Kam; grandchildren, Christopher Wells, Kelly Sprowl, Stephen Floyd, Renee’ Floyd, Brian Floyd, Jake Abernathy, R.J. Abernathy, Allen Tyson, Jennifer Jameson, K. J. Hamzehloo and Cyrus Hamzehloo; 13 great grandchildren: Charles Sprowl, Kacie Sprowl, Ethan Wells, Kristen Wells, Kennedi Tyson, Kholt Tyson, Khloe Tyson, Kira Tyson, Jayden Jamieson, Jolie Jamieson, Theodore Floyd, and Annaheed Hamzehloo, and her beloved cat Rascal; along with numerous other extended family and friends.

