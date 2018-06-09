Alfred H. Presley, Jr., beloved husband, father and Papa went to be with the Lord on June 6, 2018 at home surrounded by loving family.
He was born on October 8, 1947 in Galveston, raised in Dickinson, and resided in Texas City with his wife and children.
He was a decorated Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Army, 1st Infantry, 11th Infantry Brigade, earning several medals, 2 Bronze Stars, 3 Purple Hearts, National Defense Service Medal and numerous others.
He retired as a cable splicer for GTE/Verizon after 33 years of dedicated service. He loved being and cooking outdoors with family and friends. He had an infinite knowledge of history, loved old westerns, Star Wars and was always cracking jokes and making everyone laugh. He was best known for being able to fix any and everything and helping anyone in need. He loved working in his shop, building, tinkering or fixing his grand babies’ toys. He was without a doubt the real Santa Clause, dressing up in his Santa gear reciting Twas the Night Before Christmas every Christmas Eve for his grandchildren. More than anything, he loved being with family.
He is preceded in death by parents, Alfred H. Presley Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Coniglio Presley, and brother, Charles Thomas Presley.
He is survived by wife of 47 years, Robbie Diehl Presley; son, Alfred H. Presley, III “Fred” and wife Amy; daughters, Misty Presley McEacharn and husband Jeff, and Amberly Adalpe and husband Shane; grandchildren, Makala, Tyler, Loden, Abbey, Caybree, Cayden, SJ, and Tatum; siblings, Rosie, Beth and John as well as numerous sisters, brother in-laws, nieces, nephews, family and friends and sweet dog, Honey Bunny.
He was loved and adored by so many and will be missed by all.
Guests are invited to share in a Celebration of Life Visitation from 4-6:00 p.m., on Sunday, June 10, 2018 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX 77591.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 11, 2018 at Carnes Funeral Home with Interment to follow at Forest Park - East Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
Visit Alfred’s obituary webpage at carnesfuneralhome.com
