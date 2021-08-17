Janice Kay Mclnnis

GALVESTON — Janice Kay McInnis, 69, of Galveston, passed July 30, 2021. She resided in Las Vegas, NV from 1982 until her passing. She was born to the late Clarence and Hazel McInnis, October 1951, in Galveston, TX. In her years in Galveston she attended and graduated from Ball High School in 1970, after that she received an Associate Degree in Nursing in 1972 from Galveston College. She
worked at U.T.M.B. as Staff and Head Nurse from 1972 to 1983. Janice is survived by two children Jennifer White and Adam Yarbro, brothers Gregory McInnis (Irma), Marvin Stanford and sister Patsy Carpenter (Irvine). Services will be Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 1pm. Palm Eastern Mortuary & Cemetery, 7600 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that you consider a gift to the Alzheimer’s Research & Prevention Foundation.
