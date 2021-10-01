DICKINSON — James (Jim) Termini of Dickinson, Texas, flew swiftly home to Heaven on Friday, September 24th, 2021. He was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Houston on January 17th, 1935, and was always proud to be a native Texan.
Jim was a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree, and John’s Hopkins University, where he earned an MS degree in Space Technology. He began his career as a Civil Servant at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, subsequently serving for over six years in the CIA, then accepting offers in private industry where he focused on Space Technology. He was actively involved in the Space Shuttle and International Space Station programs, and always spoke fondly of his interactions with astronauts during his work with the Space Shuttle flight simulator.
In addition to activities with his family, Jim enjoyed chess (he founded the Space City Chess Club, still in operation at the Johnson Space Center), classical and jazz music, Astros Baseball, Notre Dame Football, spoiling the numerous household cats (along with a few strays that frequented the back patio), and reading his collection of philosophical works—his favorite writers included St. Thomas Aquinas, Jacques Maritain, Bishop Fulton Sheen, and G.K. Chesterton, whose grave he made a point of visiting when he traveled to Beaconsfield, England in 2002.
Jim was an active witness to his Catholic Faith, not only collaborating with his beloved wife, Joyce, to teach CCE and Confirmation students back in the 90’s, but later joining the Knights of Columbus Council #3217 in Dickinson (ultimately becoming a 4th degree Knight), as well as working with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, attending weekly Bible Studies at the Shrine of the True Cross, and joining the American Catholic Philosophical Association. He was (and still is) a cherished member of the Third Order of St. Francis, as evident by the simple burial habit—honorably worn by deceased members of the Order—in which he is being buried.
Jim fulfilled his dream to travel to Rome and Turin, Italy, where he saw the burial Shroud of our Lord—subsequently taking a very active interest in the topic. His paper, “A Primer on the Shroud of Turin,” has been viewed by people worldwide, and is still available for download at www.academia.edu.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Antonio (Tony) and Lena Termini, and his sister Santa Joyce Koenig. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce, his two children, Mary Grace and Steve, and numerous devoted nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be deeply missed.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday October 6th, 7:00pm (a public viewing beginning at 5:00pm, a Rosary at 7:00pm) at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX, and a funeral Mass will take place the following morning, October 7th, 10:30am, at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church. Fr. Larry Wilson will preside. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at Shrine of the True Cross.
