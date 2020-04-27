Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph..
Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: April 27, 2020 @ 4:43 pm
April 27, 2020
TEXAS CITY—Mr. Charles Wayne Peterson, 75, passed from this life Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Texas City. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.