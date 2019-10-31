Andrew Christian Sikes, 30 years old, passed from this life on October 28, 2019. Andrew was a lifelong resident of Santa Fe, Texas. He was born to his loving parents David and Kim Sikes on March 13, 1989, in Texas City, TX.
Andrew came to know his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the early age of 5 years old. He had a genuine love for music and was an accomplished drummer. Andrew enjoyed racing cars, hunting, fishing and traveling, most especially to Big Bend National Park. He loved spending time and making memories with his two daughters, who were the center of his world.
Andrew was a welder for 10 years at Marathon and later went to work for Tucker Services for their damage control team. His passion was welding where he held great talent. He was considered an excellent and valued employee by his leaders and coworkers.
Andrew is preceded in death by his grandparents, E.O. and Hazel Sikes, Philip Christian Jr.; Cousins: Kyle Pitts, Shelley Sikes and Chuck Platt.
Andrew leaves behind his beloved daughters: Ava Marie Sikes and Kimber Grace Sikes; Parents, David and Kim Sikes; Grandmother, Lois Christian; Sisters: Julie Sikes Perry and Jessica Sikes Ventimiglia, husband Jeff; nieces and nephews: Caden Rodgers, Ethan Riley, Jaxon David Smith, Kynslie Perry, Brystol Perry, Audree Smith and Anabelle Ventimiglia; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
There will be a visitation on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. followed by a service to begin at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home at 2442 Broadway in Pearland, TX. Graveside services will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Hayes-Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.