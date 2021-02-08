LA MARQUE — Marie "Sis" Puccetti was born May 15, 1928 in Kansas City, Missouri to James Samuel Elliott and Estella June (Mankin) Elliott. Marie moved with her family from Kansas City to Houston, and the Elliott family subsequently moved to Galveston. Marie attended Ball High school. Marie met Sonny (Raymond) Puccetti and they were married on June 4, 1947 at St. Mary's Cathedral-Galveston. They enjoyed 59 years together before Sonny's death in 2006. Their love produced five children: Lawrence, James, Theresa Estella, Gerald, and Raymond, Jr.
Marie passed away peacefully on Friday, February 5th, at home surrounded by three generations of loving family. Family was everything to Marie. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren gave her great joy. Throughout her life, Marie was independent and hard working. Marie worked for A & P Grocers and the Kritikos family. She also worked with the family at Sonny's Place before going to Galveston Beauty School. She owned and operated Marie Puccetti's Beauty Salon for 33 years before retiring. Sonny and Marie loved to travel and to spend time with family hunting and fishing, in the early days at the Columbus property, later at the camp at Highland Bayou and the Puccetti Ranch in the Hill Country.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Samuel (Sammy) Elliott and Jack Elliott;
daughter, Theresa Estella Puccetti; son, Lawrence (Larry) Puccetti; daughter-in-law, Annette Puccetti; sisters-in-law, Melba Puccetti and Jessie Puccetti; brother-in-law, Julius Puccetti; and nephew, Lawrence Puccetti, III.
Marie is survived by sons: James (Jimmy) and wife Dianna; Gerald (Jerry) and wife, Mary; and Raymond, Jr. and wife, Michele; brother-in-law, Lawrence (Junior) Puccetti; and sister-in-law Peggy Hipple; grandchildren: Ronald (Erika), Michael (Jennifer), Theresa, James (Erica), William (Tiffany), Benjamin (Diandra), Gerald Puccetti, Leah Driscoll (Matt), Kim Altamirano (Rick), and Greg Gaona; great grandchildren: Devin Puccetti, Alexis Puccetti, Nolan Puccetti, Dylan Puccetti, Isabella Nieto, Jackson Atherton, Tyler Puccetti, Hayden and Hunter Puccetti, Carmella Puccetti, Brandon Puccetti, Sonny Puccetti, Avery Puccetti, and Jacelyn Puccetti; bonus great grandchildren: Kirstin Altamirano, Peyton and Tyler Gibson, Talan Jocabo, Brylie Driscoll, Austin, Reagan, Cannen and Kai Gaona; nieces: Betty Voelkel, Tracy McCarley, Jennette Tumino, and Jo Lynn Falgout; nephews: Kirk Elliott and Richard Puccetti; and numerous cousins and other relatives and her beloved fur baby, Patty.
Marie's family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 am, Wednesday, February 10, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. An Elks Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 am, with funeral services immediately following. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Pallbearers will be Marie's grandchildren: Devin, Dylan, James, William, Benjamin and Gerald Puccetti.
Honorary pallbearers will be Theresa Puccetti, Greg Gaona, Leah Driscoll and Kim Altamirano.
The family would like to thank UTMB-Dr. Powell's Team, the Essential Hospice team of Laura LaBry, RN, Stephanie Shaver, CNA, Mark Downs, Chaplain; and family and friends who have visited, called, sent a note or followed Marie on FB.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, Galveston Humane Society or the charity of your choice.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Marie's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
