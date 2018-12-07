SATURDAY SERVICES:
Savoy
A Life Celebration service for Bessie Savory will be held at 11 a.m. at Bell Zion Baptist Church, 5917 Carver Avenue, Texas City under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home.
Belinsky
Services in celebration of Leslie Belinsky’s life will be held at 10 a.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home.
Hamp
A memorial service for James Hamp will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 (facing Highway 3) in Texas City.
Bristow
Celebration of life services for Evelyn Bristow will be held at 2 p.m. at the First Assembly of God of Texas City under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Gillard
Memorial service and military honors provided by the U.S. Air Force, for Jerry Gillard will be held at 2 p.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Ross
Celebration of life services for Melvin Ross will be held at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 2920 Hwy 3 in Dickinson under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
Hall
Funeral services for Mary Hall will be held at 1 p.m. at Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 902 28th St. in Galveston under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
Taylor
Celebration of life services for Lenard Taylor will be held at 12 noon at Compton Memorial C.O.G.I.C. under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
Fontenot
Celebration of life services for Ruth Fontenot will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Gtr. Mt Calvary Baptist Church, 5202 Ave K. in Galveston under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
Smith
Celebration of life services for Rev. Stanely Smith will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Macedonia Baptist Church, 2920 Ave M ½ in Galveston under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
Davis
Celebration of life services for Lula Davis will be held at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
Dickson
Memorial services for Roy Dickson will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Stanley
A celebration of life service for Bradley Stanley will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Unity Bay Area Houston, 1911 Hwy 3 in League City under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Westmoreland
Celebration of life services for Donnis Westmoreland Sr. will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 701 FM 646 Rd. N. in Dickinson under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
Guajardo
Memorial service for Elida Guajardo will be held at 4 p.m. in the chapel of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
McGrew
Funeral services for Yvonne McGrew will be held at 2 p.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6 in Hitchcock under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
