GALVESTON — Ruben Alvarez Garcia age 75 of Galveston died Sunday February 28, 2021 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston surrounded by family. A private service is planned by the family.
Ruben was born January 26, 1946 in Raymondville, Texas to Arnulfo and Isidra Alvarez Garcia. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a Truck Driver by trade. He was a loving uncle that always had a good joke and a big laugh. We will miss him dearly.
Preceded in death by his parents, sons Raul and Ruben Garcia, Jr. and a daughter Cindy Garcia; brother Jose Garcia and sister Esther Sandoval; survivors include brothers Raul Garcia and Jesus Garcia; sisters Maria Villafranca, Alicia Garcia and Gloria Garcia ; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
