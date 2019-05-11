Linda Sue Nelson passed from this earth into her eternal peace and comfort on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the hour of 11:03 a.m. It was a peaceful transition surrounded in love her husband, son and best friend.
Linda was born in San Antonio, Texas on August 15, 1949 at 6:01 a.m. It should be considered a miracle birth, because we knew Linda wasn’t fond of doing anything that involved showing up at 6:00 a.m. What she did enjoy was sleeping in, waking up to cold ice tea (sweet), feeding wild birds, her beloved dogs (and stray cats), the neighbors’ horses, hand feeding her giant tortoise and favorite squirrel, and anything else with feathers, fins or fur. When evening came she was content with a good steak on the grill, more iced tea, Astros, Rockets, Cowboys and detective shows on tv. She thought home life was the best life. Linda especially loved the quietness during the last hour before the sun went down.
Linda equally loved her family, and took special pride in her son Daniel (DJ) Nelson. She fought years of bad health to see him graduate and see him grow into the finished young man that she had groomed him to be. He was the light of her life. She was a great and loving mother who also divided her time as a great and devoted wife to husband John Nelson that she also groomed and coached to be his best. She will forever be remembered, loved and missed by both. Her laughter, wit and smile brought out the best of everyone she met.
Linda will also be missed by friends, neighbors, co-workers and clients from many decades of living and working on the Island and Mainland of Galveston County, most notably at John Maisel’s Mainland Floral (Galveston), Women’s Crisis Center (Galveston and League City), and Nelson Tire and Wheel (La Marque). None may miss her as much as her longtime best friend Laurel Jarvis who was always by her side in love and support, even to the very end.
Mourning also her departure from earth is her cherished daughter, Staci Schott and grandsons, Brandon and Wyatt of San Antonio; daughter, Vickie Lynn Dwyer of Galveston and loving sister, Claudia (Bobby) Alexander of Galveston. She is preceded in death by her mother, Jeanie B. Donaho and father, master hall of fame florist, Claude R. Tune.
Linda was a born-again Christian on Sunday June 12, 2005. She was a loved member of the church, especially the congregation of Mainland Church of Christ of Texas City. Linda’s new and final address will simply be “Heaven”. (Contact family for complete directions on how to get there).
Arrangements for Memorial and Celebration of Life are post – pending with Emken Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the Animal Alliance at 1014 Bayou Road, La Marque, Texas 77568.
John 11:25 Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die"
