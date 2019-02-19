Jesusa “Susie” Armond, 66, of Santa Fe, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. Susie was born March 9, 1952, in McAllen, Texas, to Raul and Bonifacia Muniz. She was a resident of the greater Houston area for over 43 years and a resident of Santa Fe for the last 30 years.
Susie was the secretary for Queen of Peace Catholic Church and a member of the church for over thirty years. She loved spoiling her grandchildren and enjoyed going shopping. Most important in her life was her faith and church family.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Modesto Muniz. Susie is survived by her daughter Theresa Bustamante and Edward, Jr.; a son Randall “Randy” Armond and Aurora; a brother Juan Muniz; a sister-in-law Cruz Muniz; five grandchildren: Evangelina “Gigi”, Edward III “Trae”, Elijah “Eli”, Sophia, and Lea.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, with a Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday February 22, 2019, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, in La Marque, with Father Chacko Puthumayil officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery, Webster, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.