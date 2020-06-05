Funeral service for Donald Baumann, Sr. will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Nassau Bay Baptist Church under the direction James Crowder Funeral Home of Webster, TX.
Funeral service for Kwasi Cockrell, Sr. will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 starting at 9:00am at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
Funeral service for Marian Fuller will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Crowder Funeral Home in League City, TX.
Funeral service for Eugene Moore will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Mt. Horeb Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of Frazier-Mitchell Funeral Home of Houston , TX.
Funeral service for Perry Preston will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 starting at 1:00pm at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Santa Fe, TX under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Celebration of life service for Helen Wait will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 starting at 2:00pm at Murphy’s On Main, La Marque, TX.
Celebration of life services for Johnny Torres will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Canres Funeral Home in Texas City, TX.
Graveside services for Lionel Sweeny, Sr. will be held on Saturday, June 6. 2020 starting at 11:45am at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
