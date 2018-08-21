The family of Domonique “Domo” Elizabeth Goffney invites you to join them as they celebrate the life of their beloved daughter, grand-daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend.
Services will be held Friday, August 24, 2018, at the Historic Avenue L. Baptist Church (2612 Avenue L.), Rev. E.R. Johnson host pastor and Pastors Manuel and Shirlyn Thomas (GKARM) officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Lakeview Cemetery.
She is survived by her mother, Louella Maria Goffney; sisters: Marisha Sylvester (Steven) and Shannel Pierre; brother: Dynell Pierre; grandfather: Ernest Pierre; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends.
See full obit and sign guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com.
