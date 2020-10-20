Placido Zaragoza, 90 of Texas City passed away and joined his loving wife in the presence of their savior Monday, October 19, 2020.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 am Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson. Visitation will take place from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Thursday October 22, 2020 with a rosary at 7:00 pm, both at Emken Linton Funeral Home. His family will have a celebration of life at the family home upon returning from the graveside service.
Pye was born October 10, 1930 in Sugar Land, Texas and was the loving husband to Mary Zaragoza. The two were inseparable and shared a lifetime of love...
He is preceded in death by parents, Roman and Ester Zaragoza; siblings Petra, Vickie, Ray, Connie, Manuel, Ignacio, Annie, and Armelia.
He is survived by Tammy Barrier, Timothy (Tiger) Zaragoza, and Thomas Zaragoza; son in law, Mitchell Barrier; precious grandchildren, children Peyton, Blake his wife Haley, Raylene, Brayden, Thatcher and great grandchild Linkin; his sibling Roy Zaragoza and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pye retired from Texas New Mexico Power Company after 44 years of service and was a lifelong member of St Mary’s Catholic Church. He was an usher for decades and involved with The Men’s Club, Lulac, Stingaree Quarterback Club, Parks and Recreation, coached golden gloves in the early days and coached little league baseball to generations of youths. To know him was to love him. For us this is not goodbye for you will always be in our hearts.
Jesus said to him, I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die, and whoever lives by believing in me will never die...John 11:25-26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.