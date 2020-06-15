Richard D Gish, 92, passed away on May 14, 2020, in Issaquah, WA. Richard and his wife Beverly visited Galveston numerous times through the years and ultimately retired to a condo, directly on the seawall, where they could enjoy the ocean view, concerts at the Opera House, and regular trips to Rosenburg Library. Later, they relocated to Washington State, to be near their children. Richard is survived by his wife Beverly, children Sharon, Kathryn (Peter), John (Lara), and 7 grandchildren.
