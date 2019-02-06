July 5, 1959 - January 28, 2019
Mrs. Debbie Sue Langham, 59, passed away Monday, January 28, 2019. Mrs. Langham was born July 5, 1959 in Galveston.
Funeral services for Mrs. Langham will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Texas City, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque. Pastor Larry Johnson will officiate the funeral service.
