James Naus age 64 passed peacefully on November 25,2019 in Dickinson, TX. He was born November 8,1955 to Russel and Helen (Frame) Naus.
He married Darla (Gray) Naus December 19,1976. James had a lifelong love of cars and turned that passion into a career as a GM master mechanic. He spent much of his time working on project in his garage and shared his knowledge with anyone who wanted to learn for him. Gifted with his hands he also became a woodworker creating beautiful works of art in his spare time. A strong and stoic man he carried a deep love and softness for his greatest pride his grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Darla Naus, daughter Jennifer (Naus) Byrd and her husband Shawn and grandchildren Jason Chaviers , Jacob Chaviers , Lauren Chaviers and Layne Byrd. He is also survived by his siblings Leo Naus (Debbie), Janet Schilling (Dave) Cathy Stutler (Robert) Margaret Bryant(Claude) Alex Naus and numerous nieces ,nephews and extended family.
He is preceded in death by his father Russel Naus mother Helen Naus and sisters Jeanne Dukeshire and Mary Naus.
Celebration gathering for James Naus will be held at a later date.
