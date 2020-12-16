SANTA FE — Mrs. Brenda Gail Thompson passed from this life Sunday morning, December 13, 2020, in Galveston.
Born April 22, 1961 in Sinton, Texas, Mrs. Thompson had been a resident of Santa Fe for 4 years, previously of Hitchcock. Brenda loved riding motorcycles and attending bike rallies. She was a NASCAR fan, Chase Elliott being her favorite driver, and also loved football, especially The Saints. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Corpus Christi to visit her mother, and attending rock concerts, but Brenda loved her family most of all, and making memories with them, like making cookies with her grandkids, will be what she will be most remembered for.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Beddoe.
Survivors include her loving husband of 40 years, Phillip Thompson; mother and stepfather, Carlean and Burl Kerr; sons, Erick Thompson and Sarah Tadlock, Garrett Thompson; brother, Bruce Beddoe; sister, Pam Oldham and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Kennedy, Kayden and Everleigh Thompson and Jaycee Baucom.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Mr. Doug Rotenberry officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Andy Bradley, Walter Clifton, Alan Riggs, Cayden Thompson, Erick Thompson and Garrett Thompson.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
