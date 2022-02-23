Cora Estrine Eskrin

Cora Erskin, 84, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, February 14, 2022. She is survived by

her Brother, Larry (Gwen) Erskin; her Children, James (Carla) Eaglin, Calvin (Rhonda) Jenkins,

Valerie Erskin, and Katherine (Nathan) Stewart; as well as numerous Grandchildren,

Great-Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews & Friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2002 at 10:00 and the Celebration of Her Life will begin

at 11:00 at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church 1725 Hwy 3, League City, TX.

Dr. William H. King, III, Pastor

MASKS ARE REQUIRED.

