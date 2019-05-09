Dodson
Celebration of Life services for Samuel Dodson will be held today at 1 p.m. at the League City Civic Center, 400 Walker St, League City, TX 77573 under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Simpson
Funeral Services for H. Frank Simpson will be held today at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 1604 9th Avenue, Texas City, TX under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
