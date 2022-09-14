LEAGUE CITY — Brandon Michael Hargrove was born on February 10, 1994 in Austin, Texas to Yolanda Lynn Woods and Michael Wayne Hargrove. He grew up in League City, Texas and attended school in the Clear Creek Independent School District. In 2012, Brandon graduated from Clear Springs High School. During his tenure in CCISD, he played football, baseball, and basketball - his favorite sport.
After attending Stephen F. Austin State University for one semester and working various jobs, Brandon began attending San Jacinto Community College in Houston, where he obtained an Associate of Arts degree. He then began attending the University of Houston, where he majored in Sociology and was slated to graduate in December 2022.
At age 11, Brandon accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized on June 5, 2005 at Lilly Grove Missionary Baptist Church. He was active in the Youth Ministry at the church, including participating in the Youth Choir and its activities, the Warriors Program, the Haiti Mission, as well as participating in various community outreach projects. When visiting his father's family during the summers, Brandon enjoyed attending Abundant Life Community Baptist Church in Pflugerville.
On Saturday, August 27, 2022, Brandon was pronounced neurologically brain dead by a doctor at St. Joseph Medical Center. This was confirmed by the Harris County Medical Examiner on August 28, 2022. When he was just 18, Brandon decided to become an organ donor. Through his selfless and generous decision, Brandon was able to give the gift of heart, liver, and two kidneys to four individuals.
Brandon was preceded in death by both his maternal and paternal grandparents and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He leaves to cherish is memories: his mother, Yolanda L. Woods of League City; his father Michael Hargrove and bonus mother Dawn Hargrove of Round Rock; two bonus brothers, Nicholas Hunt of Houston and Dallas (Alicia) Hunt of Round Rock; a bonus niece Magnolia Hunt of Round Rock; his Godparents, Tadarell and Hyacinth Woods of League City; and a God sister, Kara Archie of Prairie View. He also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Friday September 16, 2022 at 10am with a church service to begin at 11am. Services will be held at Lilly Grove Missionary Baptist Church located at 7034 Tierwester St. Houston Texas 77021. Burial to follow at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery.
