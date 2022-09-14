Brandon Michael Hargrove

LEAGUE CITY — Brandon Michael Hargrove was born on February 10, 1994 in Austin, Texas to Yolanda Lynn Woods and Michael Wayne Hargrove. He grew up in League City, Texas and attended school in the Clear Creek Independent School District. In 2012, Brandon graduated from Clear Springs High School. During his tenure in CCISD, he played football, baseball, and basketball - his favorite sport.

After attending Stephen F. Austin State University for one semester and working various jobs, Brandon began attending San Jacinto Community College in Houston, where he obtained an Associate of Arts degree. He then began attending the University of Houston, where he majored in Sociology and was slated to graduate in December 2022.

