Beverly Ani Rickert Williams, 86, born February 17, 1932 in Galveston, Texas. She was BOI. She passed away peacefully on September 3, 2018.

The family will receive friends beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, September 10, 2018, at Living Word Lutheran Church in Katy, Texas immediately followed by the service at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Emmanuel Jackson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Living Word Lutheran Church in Katy, Texas, Zion Lutheran Church in Houston, or First Lutheran Church in Galveston.

Funeral services held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home, 1344 W. Grand Parkway South ~ Katy, Texas 77494 ~ (281) 391-2424

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription