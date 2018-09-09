Beverly Ani Rickert Williams, 86, born February 17, 1932 in Galveston, Texas. She was BOI. She passed away peacefully on September 3, 2018.
The family will receive friends beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, September 10, 2018, at Living Word Lutheran Church in Katy, Texas immediately followed by the service at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Emmanuel Jackson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Living Word Lutheran Church in Katy, Texas, Zion Lutheran Church in Houston, or First Lutheran Church in Galveston.
Funeral services held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home, 1344 W. Grand Parkway South ~ Katy, Texas 77494 ~ (281) 391-2424
