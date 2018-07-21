SMSgt. Robert Flores passed away July 12th, 2018 at Sorrento Rehabilitation Center in San Antonio, Texas. He was born August 3rd, 1962 in Galveston, Texas to Adolph and Caritina (Gonzalez) Flores.
Robert earned a Bachelor of Arts from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas and a Master of Arts in Management from Webster University in Saint Louis, Missouri. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1991-1995 and the United States Air Force from 1999-present, reaching rank of Senior Master Sergeant. After being selected to join the Air Force Reserve Recruiting Squadron in 2001,Robert excelled in a variety of positions during his military career to include; Line Recruiter at Luke AFB, AZ, Line/Lead Recruiter at GMIAP, WI, In-Service Recruiter at RAF Mildenhall, UK, Training NCOIC AFRC Recruiting Service at Robins AFB, GA, Recruiting Instructor at Lackland AFB, TX, Assistant Flight Chief at Lackland AFB, TX, Recruiting Flight Chief at Homestead ARB, FL, Flight Trainer for the Eastern Recruiting Squadron at Dobbins ARB, GA, and most recently as the AFRS Deputy Program Manager at Randolph AFB, TX.
He married Cindy Hoeft at St. Patrick’s Church in Sparta, WI on September 11, 1998. Robert is survived by his wife, Cindy; son, Vincent of Cibolo, TX. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Caritina Flores; brother, Michael Flores; father-in-law, Donald “Big D” Hoeft; brother-in-law, William “Bubba” Hoeft.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Graveside Service on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 10:15AM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with full military honors. In memory of Robert, memorials may be given to the The Folds of Honor Foundation, The Fischer House Foundation or Sparta Area Cancer Support (SACS) in Sparta, WI.
You are invited to sign the electronic guestbook at www.schertzfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.